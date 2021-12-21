Mamata claims victory in Kolkata civic body polls, terms it 'landmark'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): With early trends showing Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerging as the leading party in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that people have accepted the party's work and termed it as a landmark victory.

As per the official trends, out of the 144 seats, TMC has won 54 and is leading on 78.

Briefing media persons, the chief minister said, "It is a landmark victory. It has sent a clear message that people have accepted our work. BJP, Left and Congress are nowhere."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Meena Devi Purohit won from KMC ward 22.

"I am happy to be elected as a sixth-time councillor. This is a win for the public and BJP workers. The people who work for the public will eventually win. The voting process was not neutral. Had it been neutral, BJP would have got more seats," Purohit told ANI.

In KMC ward 23, BJP candidate Vijay Ojha registered a victory.

"This is a victory for the people of ward no 23. There is nothing to say about the neutrality of elections, everyone is aware of the incidents that took place in various wards during the election. BJP would have got more seats if the election was conducted fairly," Ojha told ANI.

The counting of votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections is underway as the results are to be declared on today.



Netaji Indoor Stadium has been made the counting centre where the exercise is being carried out amid tight security.

Elections for all 144 wards of KMC took place at 4,959 polling booths on Sunday.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its biggest opponent BJP fielded their candidates in all 144 seats. While BJP this time mainly focussed on youth candidates, lawyers and professors, TMC picked up relatives of ministers.

All the attention this time has been drawn by TMC candidate from ward number 73, Bhowanipore Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Left and the Congress which had fought the Assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Importantly, none of the parties be it TMC, BJP or Congress, has announced the face for the post of Mayor.

Meanwhile, terming the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls a 'farce', West Bengal BJP on Sunday wrote to State Election Commission and alleged that the police in the city were not capable of conducting 'peaceful' elections.

The BJP also said that Meena Devi Purohit who is a 5-term counsellor, contesting for her sixth term, was physically attacked.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councillors joined the ruling camp later. (ANI)

