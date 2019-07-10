Mamata condemns 'locking up' of Congress MLAs, terms it 'conspiracy of Delhi'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday condemned what she called as "locking up of Congress MLAs". The Chief Minister also termed it a "conspiracy of Delhi."

"Congress MLAs locked up, media prevented from entering the place. This is horse trading. We are united against this conspiracy of Delhi. This is a conspiracy to break Karnataka's government. The house in a united manner condemns the issue," she said.

Her remarks came during a discussion in West Bengal Legislative Assembly over the issue of Karnataka crisis.

Opposition MLA Nepal Mahato and Sujan Chakraborty also condemned the "holding up" of Congress MLAs.

Speaker said this motion is carried and we condemn the "horse trading of MLAs."

The coalition crisis in Karnataka, on Wednesday, took a dramatic turn when Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar, who was on a dharna outside the Mumbai hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were staying, was detained by Mumbai Police.

The rebel MLAs had checked into Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel on Saturday and later moved to the Renaissance Hotel in the city on Monday. (ANI)

