Mamata Didi opposes Lord Ram in West Bengal: Yogi Adityanath

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee saying she opposes the name of Lord Ram in the poll-bound state.

Addressing a public meeting in Nandigram, Adityanath said, "Everyone feels proud by associating themselves with Lord Ram but Mamata Didi opposes Lord Ram in West Bengal. She says the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' should not be raised. Do you agree with Mamata Didi?."

Earlier on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister held another public rally in Paschim Medinipur.



"Mamata Didi does not want the development of the poor, fishermen or farmers as she just wants the development of TMC and her. Her slogan is 'mera vikas aur TMC ka vikas' (my development and TMC's development). While BJP follows the ideology 'sabka sath sabka vikas' (everybody's company will help in everybody's growth)," stated Adityanath.

"TMC, Congress rule led to corruption, poverty and anarchy. For 10 years, TMC did not do anything. Mamata Didi did not let any industry settle. The existing were shut with and only the businesses of TMC goons are prospering," he added.

The first phase of the assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

