Mamata doing "politics of appeasement": Locket Chatterjee

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP in the Lok Sabha, Locket Chatterjee on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doing "politics of appeasement."

"The situation in West Bengal is such that people are not allowed to celebrate Saraswati Puja. It is similar to Pakistan where Hindus are not allowed to conduct their pujas. Mamata Banerjee is doing politics of appeasement," she said.

The statement from Chatterjee came just a day after Trinamool Congress party leader Mahua Moitra accused the BJP led government of betraying the voters who had expressed their faith in it, saying, that nobody wants to be part of "us versus them" debate.

She accused the government of "betrayal of the body politic" and said that the people were on the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

