Mamata doing politics over NRC issue, spreading fear: BJP's Sudesh Verma

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudesh Verma on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to do politics on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"India is moving forward towards implementation of NRC in the entire nation. There have been demands from several states regarding implementation of NRC there because the infiltrators were not just restricted to Assam and West Bengal and moved to other states too. These infiltrators are illegally using our resources, there are security issues too. They are not citizens of India. Every country will work towards securing itself. That's why implementing NRC (in India) is our stand," Verma told ANI here.

"Leaders like Mamata Banerjee are spreading fear... This is the common man's agenda, how can somebody oppose this? Mamata is trying to do politics on this. Her politics works on this only - she will appease people. What we are doing is in the interest of the nation. NRC is about national security, it is about who has the first right on our resources. This should be seen in this context," he added.

Banerjee had on Monday said that six people have died due to panic created over the NRC and asserted the exercise will not be implemented in West Bengal.

"I am sad that 6 people have died in Bengal due to panic created over NRC. We will never allow NRC here. Please have faith in me," she said while speaking at a Trade Union meeting.

In the final NRC list published on August 31 for Assam, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final list leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

