Mamata expresses shock over demolition of Sant Ravidas temple

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock over the recent demolition of Guru Ravidas temple in the national temple.

"We are shocked that the Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi was demolished. I understand his supporters' anguish, as Guru had himself visited and stayed there. We have great respect for Sant Ravidas. The shrine symbolises the Dalits' struggle for their rights and must be rebuilt," the Trinamool Congress chief tweeted from her official Twitter handle.

Her comments come after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed the temple in Tughlaqabad village, in compliance with the Supreme Court's order, on August 10.

Following the demolition, various political outfits and devotees took to the streets to register their protest. The protests also led to the arrest of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 96 others.

On Monday, the Supreme Court warned against politicising the demolition of the temple. The top court also threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against those provoking 'dharnas' and demonstrations. (ANI)

