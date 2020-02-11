Mamata going to lose, she should worry about that: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee should worry about the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal as her party is going to lose in those polls.

Earlier today, Banerjee congratulated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, for a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections. Banerjee also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not doing enough for development and accused the party of "political vendetta."

When asked about this, Vijayvargiya told ANI, "Mamata had no role in Delhi. Hence she is cheering only after seeing BJP's defeat but she is going to lose and she should worry about that."

He further stated that as compared to the last election, BJP has won more seats this time.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 58 seats and BJP seven out of a total of 70 assembly seats at stake in the city-state where the polling was held on February 8.

As per the counting, being held at 21 places today, the AAP is leading on four seats and the BJP on one. Congress is nowhere in the reckoning. (ANI)

