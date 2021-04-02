Mamata got neither Maya, nor Ram, says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she got neither Maya (worldly goods) nor Ram (God).

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The gotra of Mamta didi and mine are the same that is Shandilya. When I questioned whether the gotra of Rohingyas and 'ghuspetiye' (infiltrators) is Shandilya or not, her (Mamata Banerjee) supporters called me 'choti wala rakshas' (monster). They have hatred towards choti, religion and Jai Shri Ram. I am proud of my religion and culture."

"We talk about development and employment. But Mamata didi is chanting 'kalma' at one side and telling people about her gotra on the other. She got neither 'Maya' nor 'Ram'," he said.

"Didi is in frustration and enacting a drama out of fear of losing. Yesterday, she wrote letters to different political parties. Today she is calling the Governor. Prime Minister has rightly said that Didi will talk about contesting from other places too. But where will she go? She will lose from any place she goes," Singh said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi "for a united and effective struggle against the BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution" and suggested that a meeting should be held after the assembly polls to "deliberate on the issues and chart a plan of action."

The BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal. Striving to topple the ruling TMC government, top BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president JP Nadda have been conducting rallies across states.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80 per cent voting turnout. In phase-II, 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went for polls deciding the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. (ANI)