Mamata govt to table resolution against CAA in WB Assembly today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will table a copy of the resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the State Assembly today.

"We are not bonded laborers. We are citizens of India," said Mamata Banerjee while addressing students at packed Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

"Our stand is very clear on CAA from the first day. Country cannot be run by one color," she added.

After Kerala, Punjab, and Rajasthan, West Bengal will be the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA. The state assembly had on September 6 last year, passed a resolution against National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The TMC has been a vocal opponent of the CAA and NRC and has made it clear that it will be not implemented in the state.

For quite some time, Banerjee has been organizing mega rallies against the CAA and the NRC and has launched attacks on the BJP-led Central government over these issues. (ANI)

