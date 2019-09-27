Mamata govt's time over as she placed vote bank politics above national interest: Nadda

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Friday said that time of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal was over as she placed vote bank politics above national interest when she opposed abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at "Jan Jagran Abhiyan" on the abolition of Article 370, he also flayed the opposition parties, especially from Kashmir, for 'spreading lies' for seven decades that the region enjoyed a special status.

"Why Mamata's party opposed the abrogation of Article 370? Just for the sake of power? For Mamata Banerjee vote bank politics is more important than national interest," he said referring the Trinamool Congress's opposition to Article 370 in Parliament.

He said the Trinamool Congress supremo should have supported the government on the issue of national interest.

"She should have supported the government move on Article 370 but she missed the opportunity," he said urging the BJP workers to question the Trinamool Congress leaders on their opposition to removal of Article 370.

"I know, you won't get the answer. They don't have the courage either to answer you," he said.

Nadda said that time has come to dethrone Mamata government to pave the way for a BJP government.

"Time is over for Mamata Banerjee government, the writing on the wall is clear. It is definite. She has lost her ground. She has taken the wrong path and her defeat is imminent," he said.

Nadda said it was important to have patience in politics but the West Bengal Chief Minister has gone in the opposite direction.

"Now your defeat is evident. National interest has taken back seat for vote bank politics," he said.

The senior BJP leader also slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad for their stands on the Article 370 and flayed the opposition parties for 'spreading lies' for seven decades that Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed a special status.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Nadda accused the opposition leader of advocating for Pakistan and questioned opposition's policy on issues of national interest while referring to neighbouring country approaching the United Nations to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and quoting Gandhi in its arguments.

The BJP working president said that Article 370 was temporary and transitional and it was made to go.

"Article 370 was a temporary provision and it had to go. It's removal paved the way for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join the mainstream of the nation," he said.

Nadda said that it was the power of the people that have led to the revocation of Article 370. The people just gave the power to the elected parliamentarians to remove the provision.

"Now there is national integration, the whole length and breadth of the country are now under the Indian constitution," he said.

He said it was not only a joyous moment for the people of India but also for those in Jammu and Kashmir because they were not in a position to avail the benefits of the government schemes.

Nadda said important laws passed by Parliament over the years, including the Right to Information Act, SC/ST Act and those pertaining to domestic violence, will now be implemented there.

"With the abrogation, Gujjars and Bakharwals can also contest elections. There will be nine reserved seats for tribals in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and probably one seat in Parliament after the delimitation," he said. (ANI)



