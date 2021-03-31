Mamata has habit of lying: Suvendu Adhikari

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said she has a habit of lying.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) has a habit of lying. She should talk about issues like employment and investment," Suvendu Adhikari told ANI.

Mamata in her poll campaigns in Nandigram has accused Adhikari of harbouring anti-social elements from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to conduct nuisance during the polls. She also accused the BJP leader of misappropriation of funds.

Nandigram is gearing up for a high profile contest in the second phase of the state assembly elections on April 1 in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Mamata is contesting from Nandigram this time and not contesting from her home turf Bhabanipur seat, making this election more interesting.



The Left Front has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee, the state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) from Nandigram against Mamata and Adhikari.

In phase-II, 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

The polling for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state assembly will be held on April 6.

The elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)



