Mamata has vision, power to implement decisions: Keshari Nath Tripathi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): Outgoing West Bengal Keshari Nath Tripathi heaped praises on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the Bengal leader had got the vision and power to implement her decisions.

Tripathi's remarks come on Saturday, a day after he had been quoted saying in an interview that the appeasement policy followed by Banerjee was affecting social harmony in the state.

"It is a misrepresentation of what I said. I had praised also, why is that part being ignored? I had said she has got vision and has the power to implement her decisions," Tripathi told reporters here on Saturday.

Commenting on the law and order situation, Tripathi said, "We should maintain law and order here. Why should people ashamed of realising the actual position."

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed former Union Minister Jagdeep Dhankar as the Governor of West Bengal. (ANI)

