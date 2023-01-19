Mamata holds public rally in Meghalaya, TMC leader says party is strong, active in state

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 19 (ANI): As the Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates for assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee held a public rally in Meghalaya's Mendipathar, considered to be the party's first campaign for next month's polls in the northeast States.

Regarding the preparations of Trinamool in the upcoming elections, the party's national spokesperson Jai Prakash Majumdar told ANI that Trinamool will do well in Meghalaya as the party is active there. "The position of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also not that strong in Meghalaya," he added.

Jai Prakash said that the BJP government is in power in Tripura, and will get full support from the Centre. He added that Mamata Banerjee has held a rally in Meghalaya, and people there are being told that Trinamool is a grass root party.

During the public rally at Mendipathar, North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, many Trinamool leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, were present.

Addressing a public meeting in Meghalaya Mamata Banerjee claimed that Trinamool Congress is the only party that can provide better governance in the northeastern state and fulfil the dreams of the people.



Mamata said, "Why is it that even after so many years electricity has not reached the houses in Meghalaya? Why is the young generation not getting employment opportunities? If you want to replace this corrupt and bogus BJP government, TMC is the only credible option. We want a government of the people, by the people and for the people in Meghalaya," she said.

Trinamool Congress, which is attempting to spread its influence beyond West Bengal, may be in a dilemma regarding the Tripura election but it seems the party is optimistic about a better performance in Meghalaya because TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has visited Meghalaya twice and Abhishek Banerjee is the party in-charge of Meghalaya.

Notably, the National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast that is recognised as a national party, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Earlier on Wednesday the ECI announced that the Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

