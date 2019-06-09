Mamata is 'demon': BJP MP

Kolkata [West Bengal], June 09 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Sunday called West Bengal Chief Minister a "demon".

"Mamata Banerjee has become a demon. She is ready to drink BJP's workers' blood. She and her party is asking people to fight on the Hindu and Muslims line," he told ANI

His comments came after four BJP workers were killed in North 24 Parganas district of the state. The BJP has alleged that TMC workers were behind the killing.

The deaths took place on Saturday after a clash broke out between workers of the two parties in the Basirhat city of North 24 Parganas district.

"She has ordered to kill our workers. President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal. The election should be held immediately here, as law and order situation is deteriorating, "he added.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties trading blame over the issue.

The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads.

In the recently concluded general elections, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 national polls. (ANI)

