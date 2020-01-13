Mamata is doing vote bank politics on CAA, says BJP leader

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is doing vote bank politics on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"She has the habit of tearing papers. Earlier in the Lok Sabha, she had shown the document of voter list to the speaker and said that she will tear it as the voter list of India and Bangladesh are similar. She is passing such remarks as she is worried about her votes," said Shukla while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader also targeted the opposition for anti-CAA protests and said, "The political parties are opposing this Act for the Muslim vote bank."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she tore the notification regarding the implementation of CAA. CM Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday had stated that she has informed him that if he wants to do the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and CAA, then he will have to do it over her body. (ANI)

