Mamata not to attend tomorrow's all-party meeting convened by PM Modi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend tomorrow's meeting of leaders of political parties convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She wrote a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday and informed him about her inability to join the meeting called to discuss the issue of "one nation one election".

Earlier, Banerjee had declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi on May 23, objecting to families of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in the state being invited to the function.

In the polls marred by violence in West Bengal, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and limiting TMC to 22 seats as against 34 it had won in the 2014 general elections. (ANI)

