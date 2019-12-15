Mamata requests people to not get involved in violence in protest against CAA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday requested people in the state to not create any disturbance or get involved in any kind of violence with respect to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

In a video message tweeted by West Bengal police, Banerjee said, "I request everyone to not create any disturbance or involve in any kind of violence. Be sure that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bengal as we won't allow it."

"Please don't block roads and take law in hands," she said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12. (ANI)

