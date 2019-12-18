Mamata seeks withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act, targets Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state and accused Home Minister Amit Shah of acting more like a BJP leader than Home Minister.

She accused the BJP-led government of failing to implement its promise 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (taking everyone along, development for all).

"You (Amit Shah) are Home Minister of the country, not only a BJP leader. Please maintain peace in the country. You have not adhered to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' but 'sabke saath sarvanash' (devastation for all). Withdraw CAA and NRC or else I will see how you will implement it here," she said while addressing a gathering here.

Banerjee had said on Tuesday that ruling Trinamool Congress' slogan is "No CAB, no NRC in Bengal'".

She had also alleged that the citizenship amendment bill was brought without proper consultations.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)