BJP MLA Surendra Singh speaking to reporters in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Photo/ANI
BJP MLA Surendra Singh speaking to reporters in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Mamata should go to Bangladesh if she wants support of their citizens: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:13 IST

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday said that the exercise will be implemented in the state and if Banerjee wants to do politics of Bangladeshi people, she should try becoming the 'Prime Minister of Bangladesh'.
"Mamata Banerjee's bad days are about to come and she should change her language. If she wants to do politics with the support of Bangladeshi people, she should go to Bangladesh. It will be good if she becomes Prime Minister of Bangladesh if she has calibre for it," Singh told media persons.
He also stated that NRC will be implemented in the state and those who do not qualify as India citizens will be sent to their home respectfully.
Deriving an analogy from Hindu scripture of Ramayana, Singh outlined BJP's electoral performance in the West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said, "People of Lanka (Sri Lanka) did not allow Hanuman ji but he managed to get there. Likewise, Yogi and Amit Shah entered (West Bengal) and we got many seats there. Mamata Banerjee is political queen (Lankini) of Bengal, Ram has made debut there and there will be a change in government soon. NRC will be implemented in Bengal and all Bangladeshis will be given two packets of food and will be sent to their home respectfully".
Mamata has vociferously opposed the NRC exercise in Assam and had earlier said that she will not allow the same in West Bengal.
The BJP MLA further added that he will not tolerate foreigners living in India as refugees and influencing Indian politics.
"Mamata is allowed to live in India but if she takes inspiration from feelings of anti-national then she will be taught a lesson," he added.
In West Bengal, BJP has made deep inroads inside Mamata's fortress during Lok Sabha elections and won 18 seats out of 42. (ANI)

