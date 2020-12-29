Mamata slams BJP, says it practices 'fake politics', 'hate politics'

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], December 29 (ANI): Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP practices 'hate politics' and 'fake politics'.

Addressing an election campaign rally at Bolpur, the Chief Minister said, "BJP does hate politics and fake politics. They speak derogatory remarks about Visva-Bharati and Amartya Sen. They do not respect Rabindranath Tagore and Gandhiji. They do not know the culture and ethos of Bengal. BJP only knows to create riots, make fake videos and run false propaganda."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo accused the BJP of hatching conspiracies to shatter the backbone and legacy of Bengal. She negated BJP's projection of the future 'Sonar Bangla' saying it already prevails in the state.

Banerjee said the BJP does not know what is Hinduism. "It is not enough to frame the picture of Swami Vivekananda. You need to live on the principles of Ramakrishna, Maa Sharada and Swamiji for this," she claimed.

Banerjee further condemned the BJP alleging its leaders are the killers of Gandhi. "They talk about changing the National Anthem. I dare you (BJP) to touch it," asserted Banerjee.

She emphasised, "We endure Netaji, Gandhiji, Rabindranath, Nazrul, Birsa Munda and Ambedkar 365 days. I love the soil of Bengal."



The TMC supremo criticised the central government for allegedly politicising educational institutes and universities and clarified she never tried to tamper with sanctity of universities like Calcutta University, Jadavpur University, Kazi Nazrul University and the Presidency University.

Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said, "Every week they do durbar (rally). While eating 5-star food they make people fool by saying they are having lunch at a tribal house. Who gave you the right to insult tribal people?"

The chief minister urged people to vote for the TMC and reject the politics of violence and hatred allegedly projected by the BJP. "They (BJP) buy rotten MLAs. Remember, TMC is a banyan tree. Nobody can harm us," reiterated Banerjee.

"They might distribute money before elections. If they come to you with money, I suggest you keep it. Remember, those are not their money but of the public. Take the money and refuse them at the ballot box," she added.

Regarding the ongoing farmers' agitation, Banerjee grilled the central government blaming it for having closed-door settlements with the corporates prior to drafting the Bill. "Why did you bring the black laws? Do you want to snatch the produce of farmers?" she pointed out.

Mamata cited the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue and urged people to be enlisted in the voter list. "I dare them (BJP) to touch our people. I will not let them succeed in their ill intentions," stressed Banerjee.

West Bengal is due for Assembly polls in 2021. (ANI)

