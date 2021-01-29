Mamata slams Centre, BJP for Delhi violence, terms it premeditated plan to insult farmers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Central Government over the violence in Delhi and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching conspiracy against farmers to insult them.

Addressing people at a Hindi-speaking public outreach programme, Banerjee said, "It is very wrong to term the agitating farmers as terrorists. The violence that happened in Delhi was because of the intelligence failure of the Central Government. It is a premeditated plan of the BJP to insult farmers.

"The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should resign. They should repeal the contentious farm laws or step down from their positions," said Banerjee.

She further alleged that the Central Government is acting like a dictator. "I have seen many governments. But this government plays dictatorship. If someone does not concur with them, then they (Central Government) use the central agencies to create troubles," she added.

The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Central Government.

West Bengal has become the seventh State/Union Territory after Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Puducherry and Delhi to pass a resolution against the new farm laws.

On Tuesday, 'Tractor Rally' organised by famers against the Centre's three new farm laws turned violent with farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and clashing with police and resorting to vandalism in different parts of the city, including inside the Red Fort.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)