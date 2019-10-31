Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking to reporters

Mamata targets Centre over Bengal labourers killed by terrorists in J&K

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:15 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the Central government over the killing of five labourers hailing from Murshidabad town by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Now, entire Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the hands of the central government. With all the precautions in place when EU parliamentarians were visiting Kashmir, how were the labourers killed?" she told reporters here.
On October 29, terrorists killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier, the Chief Minister had expressed shock and grief over the unfortunate incident.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:16 IST

