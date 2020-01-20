Mamata to hold a rally against CAA, NRC in Darjeeling on Jan 22

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Darjeeling on January 22.

The rally comes a day ahead of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23.

Mamata has assured people of West Bengal that there is "no need to worry" regarding the CAA and NRC as she would not let the laws affect the people in Bengal.

"Don't worry about CAA and NRC. I am there with you. Nobody will ever dare to touch you. This is our land and I'll assure you that nobody will create a division here," she said.

Targeting the CAA, She said that people of the country should strive for growth and development and should not fall into trap of those who create a rift among them on basis of religion (ANI)

