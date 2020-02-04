Mamata urges people to not show documents for NPR

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Urging the people to not show their documents for National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said if you are asked to submit Aadhar card or details about your family, don't give it to them, until and unless I ask you directly.

"Don't show them any documents, if they ask you to submit your Aadhar card or details about your family, don't give it to them, until and unless I tell you directly," Mamata Banerjee said in a rally against CAA, NRC, and NPR in Nadia.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said, "BJP is shame ove Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR)."

"By implementing the NRC, BJP has destroyed the tradition of India. You all voted for BJP and they gave you NRC, and in the process, they took away your rights," the chief minister said.

Mamata Banerjee in the rally also highlighted the protests on NRC and NPR that took place across the country. Targeting Union Minister Anurag Thakur for raising the slogan "Desh ke Gaddaron ko...", Banerjee said, "I say, in India Goli Nahi Chaleyga, Boli Chalega."

Thakur has raised a slogan 'Desh ke Gaddaron ko,' to which the public responded with 'Goli Maro Saalo ko,' (shoot the traitors) during a public meeting in Rithala on January 27. (ANI)