Mamata warns Centre of bigger protest against fuel price hike

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday warned the Centre of launching a bigger protest against the fuel price hike.

Briefing the mediapersons outside her residence at Kalighat here, Banerjee said, "The prices of fuel have been increased by double even when the crude oil prices have reduced by 50 per cent in the international market. If they do not reduce the prices we will start a bigger protest. Farmers are already agitating on the streets. If the common people also come to the streets, then Modi babu cannot do anything. Intimidating with agencies will not work."

"There is a great mystery behind the fuel price hike and transaction of money in its disguise. When the Modi government did not come to power, the price of LPG was Rs 400. Now, the price of LPG has become Rs 825. How can a common man run a family? They (Centre) set the kitchen of common people on fire. The Centre has withdrawn the subsidy for kerosene in this Budget. 2 crore people in the state are not getting kerosene today," she added.



Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the chief minister said, "Every day, a leader comes to Bengal but does not utter a single word on the fuel price hike. They do not have an answer to why the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG have been hiked. They just speak lies. So people are saying they do not want the corrupt BJP. Whoever raises a voice against them, be it a journalist or anyone, they (Centre) frame them as terrorists."

Earlier today, Banerjee drove an electric scooter to travel to her residence in Kalighat from state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike.

Over a period of time, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply in the country. Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the fuel price rise.

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal is likely to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates. (ANI)

