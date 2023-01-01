Mamata wishes people on the occassion of 25th foundation day of TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 1 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter on the occasion of the 25th foundation day of the Trinamool Congress and congratulated everyone for believing in the power of Maa, Maati, Manush (mother, soil and human).

She also recalled the party's struggle through the years and the role played by the party workers in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope in the people.

"This day, 25 years ago, TMC came into existence. I recall our struggles through the years & the role we have played in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope. I heartily congratulate everyone for believing in the power of MAA, MAATI, MANUSH," tweeted Mamata.



Trinamool Congress was created over Mamata's difference with the Congress. She left Congress and formed TMC on January 1, 1998. TMC which emerged as a regional party was elevated to a national Party in 2016.

The party ended the 34-year left regime in West Bengal in 2011 and has been in power since then, winning three consecutive assembly elections.

Currently, it is the third largest party in the parliament after BJP and the Congress with 23 members in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

