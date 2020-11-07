Mamata's days in Bengal are numbered, says Telangana BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): Asserting that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's days in West Bengal are numbered, BJP leader N V Subhash on Saturday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more than 200 seats out of a total of 294 in the upcoming Assembly election next year, as predicted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"It is certain that the NDA will get more than 200 seats out of 294 in the upcoming Assembly election as predicted by Amit Shah and his visit to Bengal sounds warning bells for the TMC government. The two-day visit of Amit Shah in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's turf has sent ripples in the TMC leadership as her days in power were numbered," the BJP leader told ANI.

"I guess Didi has a dream to transfer power to his nephew, but it would not happen as her power game has come to an end," he added.



Slamming the incumbent state government, BJP leader Subhash accused it of giving a raw deal to "the common people in Bengal as a top priority was given to her nephew first and her vote bank (read minorities) next".

"A goonda raj is prevailing in the state as criminal politicians are ruling the roost. Central funds are being misused and the TMC leaders have amassed wealth. It is high time for the people to oust Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal government has been hiding crime data for the past two years as crimes against women have reached its peak significantly during the rule of a woman," he alleged.

He added, "The West Bengal chief minister should know that the comments made by Amit Shah were an indication as people pledged to dethrone her government in the ensuing elections scheduled in May/June 2021."

During his two-day Bengal visit, the Union Home Minister met the BJP's state leaders, reviewed the upcoming Assembly poll preparations and looked into organisational matters. (ANI)

