Mamata's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence', says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 19 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government is indulged in 'politics of violence'.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "Mamata Banerjee's government and 'politics of violence' are synonymous. Bengal's image is being maligned. Every day, BJP workers are attacked by TMC goons, while the police play the role of bystanders. It is the most unfortunate facet of the state."

Vijayvargiya's comment comes in the backdrop of an alleged attack by TMC goons where stones were hurled at BJP workers in East Midnapore before a public rally of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari today.

On Monday also, stones were pelted at BJP workers during a roadshow in south Kolkata in which Adhikari, Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh were present.

Elections to 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021. (ANI)