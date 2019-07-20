Man found hanging from tree in a Noida park

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India] July 20: The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a Noida park on Saturday morning.

Some people visiting the park informed the police about the same after which a police team reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The deceased was not identified. The police sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased, seemingly in his 20s, was found wearing an orange shirt, black lower and sky blue shoes.

The body was found in a park in Sector-54 within Sector-24 police station limits. (ANI)

