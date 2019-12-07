Man held for raping minor in Kerala's Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kottayam's Kanjirapally.

The accused entered the girl's house on the pretext of asking for a glass of water.

"We have arrested one Arun Suresh in connection with the case. Upon investigation, we came to know that he used to stalk the victim," Soljimon, Circle Inspector of Kanjirappally told ANI.

A case in the incident has been registered. (ANI)

