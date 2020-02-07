Manickam Tagore didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday dismissed allegations about the attack on Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan by Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore and added that the latter was rather attacked.

"There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise. BJP obviously doesn't like it if I speak. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. See visuals, Manickam Tagore didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked," Gandhi told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal had alleged that Tagore had charged towards Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy," he said.

The Lok Sabha was later adjourned over Gandhi's statement that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

"The Prime Minister is delivering speeches now, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally for the party candidate in Delhi polls. (ANI)

