Manipur Cabinet has decided to implement NRC, says CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) was needed to be implemented in many states of the north-eastern region.

"We need NRC in many states of the North East. Manipur Cabinet has already taken the decision to have NRC in the state," Singh told reporters here.

Singh said this after attending a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here in which the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh also participated.

The Manipur CM added that the Centre is very clear on the issue of illegal immigrants in the country.

"The Centre's view on this is very clear that no illegal immigrant will be allowed to stay in the country. NRC is needed in the North East," he said.

Singh added that the NRC in Manipur will be conducted with the support of the Centre. "The Assam government is implementing the NRC under the Supreme Court but we have requested the Central government in this regard," he said. (ANI)

