Manipur CM thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for decision on AFSPA, says it was long-due demand of people of Northeast

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 1 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for "taking a bold step" of reducing the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, and said that it was a long-due demand of the people of the Northeast.

Addressing the media at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Singh said, "On behalf of the government of Manipur and the people of the state, I would like to appreciate and thank PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for taking such a bold step, seeing the long-due demands and desires of the people of North-East, particularly Manipur."

"Cabinet meetings were held today and status of the disturbed area from 9 Police Stations has been withdrawn; accordingly, AFSPA Act is automatically lifted. It's in relation to the announcement of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament today," he said.



Singh stressed that the withdrawal of the Disturbed Area status is an indication of the improved law and order situation in the state.

He appealed to the public to support the government's efforts for improving the law and order further across the state so that the Disturbed Area status could be lifted from remaining areas of the state.

"With Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's decision to reduce disturbed areas in Manipur, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for his unwavering support to make this feat possible today," Singh tweeted after Amit Shah made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

"With PM Modi Ji at the helm, Hon'ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah Ji have played a crucial role ending insurgency in the entire North East and bring peace & development in the region. Hon'ble HM Shri Amit Shah Ji will always have a special place for in our hearts. Thank you Sir," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

