Governor Najma Heptulla meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter)
Governor Najma Heptulla meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter)

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla meets PM Modi, Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:38 IST

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday.
Heptulla apprised Shah about the law and order situation in the state.
Her visit to the national capital comes after the district administration had on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in and around Yathi Loukon region in the state.
The orders were imposed to thwart any adverse law and order situation in view of the protest erupting in the area against the development of a Food Park.
Some locals are opposed to the establishment of any government project or scheme other than the construction of the National Sports University, claiming that the land was acquired for the construction of the university, which is now being allegedly shifted to some other place. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:17 IST

Union Ministry of Statistics sees no merit in Dr Subramanian 'GDP' claim

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): After former Chief Economic Advisor Dr Arvind Subramanian claimed in an article that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate was overestimated by 2.5 per cent between 2011-12 and 2016-17, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) on Tuesda

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:16 IST

Mamata Banerjee provoking violence in West Bengal: Babul Supriyo

Asansol [West Bengal], June 11 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal government led by Mamta Banerjee accusing her of provoking violence in the state and employing her party workers and police for the same. He also said that it was a shocking revelation t

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:13 IST

Over 500 cases of forest fires in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] June 11 (ANI): Over 500 forest fire cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh affecting an area of over 2600 hectare of forests in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:54 IST

Goyal, Pradhan discuss challenges faced by steel industry

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways, Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, discussed the challenges being faced by the steel sector and the import-export trends with steel producers here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:49 IST

Nripendra Mishra appointed Principal Secretary, P K Mishra...

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr Nripendra Mishra, IAS (Retired) as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with effect from May 31.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:39 IST

IAF's AN 32 wreckage spotted, pilot Ashish Tanwar's mum hopeful...

Palwal (Haryana) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): As the Indian Air Force reported spotting of the wreckage of its AN-32 transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the desolate family of Ashish Tanwar, the pilot awaits news about him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:28 IST

Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Cyclone Vayu: Chinese vessels given shelter at Maharashtra port

New Delhi (India) June 11 (ANI): Ten Chinese vessels have been allowed to stay at Ratnagiri port in Maharashtra on humanitarian grounds after they sought shelter to avoid being hit by the fury of Cyclone 'Vayu', Indian Coast Guard said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:22 IST

NCMC discusses preparatory measures for cyclone 'Vayu'

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI): The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha and reviewed the preparedness in view of cyclone 'Vayu.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:05 IST

Bihar govt to provide jobs to kin of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 11 (ANI): Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday decided to provide job to the dependents of the CRPF jawans from the state who were killed in the Pulwama attack on February 14 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:01 IST

Six new nursing colleges to be set up in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the construction of six nursing colleges at a cost Rs 194.30 crore in various districts of the state so as to overcome the shortage of trained and qualified nursing personnel and provide 24 hours medical care

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:01 IST

Slot allocation scam: Praful Patel grilled for over 9 hours on Day 2

New Delhi (India), Jun 11 (ANI): Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for the second consecutive day in connection with the multi-crore airline slot allocation scam case. He was questioned for over nine hours on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl