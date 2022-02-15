Manipur polls: BJP govt's policies benefit big industrialists, says Priyanka

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government's central policies benefit big industrialists, whereas the poor and middle class are left to their fate.

In a virtual address for the Manipur Assembly elections, the Congress leader said, "The BJP government's central policies benefit 2-3 big industrialists, whereas poor and middle class are left to their fate. Once MSMEs are strengthened in Manipur, we'll create big employment opportunities."

Responding to a question about water not being released from a water body in the Chief Minister's constituency, Vadra took a potshot at the ruling BJP and said that Congress, if voted to power, will focus on people's demands.

She promised to focus on resolving the problems of locals, saying that the Congress is the best choice for Manipur.



"Time to create jobs in Manipur. We will create a Manipur regiment and hold examinations locally," she said.

She reiterated that Congress' focus is development and women empowerment

"The politics of the past five years has hurt you. The Congress party and the progressive alliance are coming up with initiatives for development," said Vadra.

She further added that free healthcare, unemployment allowance and protecting civil liberties of all sections of Manipuri society are on the agenda of the party.

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

