Manish Sisodia meets Piyush Goyal, demands trains to be allocated for state's Tirth program

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia met Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday and requested him to resume the allocation of the required number of trains to Delhi government for the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana'.

"I met the Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal and urged him to provide ample trains for the Chief Minister Tirth Yatra Yojana in Delhi, as because under the scheme it will enable senior citizens to undertake a free pilgrimage to 12 places of worship across the country," Sisodia told reporters after his meeting.

The AAP leader said that he was informed about the Minister of Railways that the trains had been stopped to meet some urgent requirements.

"The trains had suddenly been stopped to meet some urgent needs, Goyalji told us after consulting his officials and assured that it will be resumed soon. We are expecting that we will get more trains now," he said.

The program started by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in July this year had received a jolt after the Railways, reportedly, denied giving trains to the state government for the program.

Under the program, a resident of Delhi, who is above the age of 60 years can avail this facility and visit the various places of religious importance. The state government pays for the lodging, travel and food expenses of the elders. (ANI)

