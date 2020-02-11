Manish Sisodia now leads by 2,073 votes from Patparganj

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is leading by 2,073 votes after 12th round of counting from Patparganj assembly constituency.

According to the data compiled by the Election Commission of India, Sisodia till 2:40 pm has bagged 59,589 votes while his close opponent from the Bharatiya Janata Party Ravinder Singh Negi has got 57,516 votes.

The BJP had won the seat in 1993 after which the seat became a Congress stronghold till Sisodia won the seat for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2015.

The vote share of Sisodia in the constituency increased from 41.5 per cent (2013) to 53.5 per cent (2015).

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

