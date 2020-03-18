Manjhi urges RJD leaders not to be dictatorial, says Jagdanand Singh doesn't listen to anyone

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): A day after meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal party Bihar chief Jagdanand Singh does not listen to anyone and urged its leaders not to be 'dictatorial'.

"I request them (RJD leaders) to not be dictatorial. The person whom they have made their Bihar party chief does not listen to anyone else. This can't go on," said Manjhi while speaking to ANI.

Being asked about his meeting with Bihar Chief Minister, the Hindustani Awam Morcha chief said: "My meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday was a courtesy call."

It is to mention that the ruling JDU in the state and Manjhi have been seen backing each other at several occasions.

Manjhi quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joined the grand alliance in March 2018.(ANI)





