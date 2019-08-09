Manjhi's HAM quits grand alliance in Bihar, to go solo in Assembly elections

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) has withdrawn itself from the grand alliance and would go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Manjhi alleged that his party was not given its fair share of seats in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

"We did not get our fair share in the grand alliance. We got only three seats in Lok Sabha elections. Either we win or lose, but we will contest election alone," he said at a press conference here.

Assembly elections in the state are slated to take place next year.

He said that he was making the decision based on the suggestion received from the party workers.

Manjhi rejected any possibility of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that the BJP does not have any agenda for the development of the country.

"We will not go with the NDA. They do not have any agenda. They have secured votes on the basis of pseudo-nationalism and communalism. They do not recognise issues like corruption, reservation, and development," he said.

HAM contested the Lok Sabha elections in coalition with RJD, Congress and some other parties. The grand alliance, popularly touted as Mahagathbandhan, put up a poor showing in the LS polls with only the Congress winning a single seat.

Manjhi served as Chief Minister of the state between 2014 and February 2015. (ANI)