Union Minister Piyush Goyal talking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Manmohan govt had totally failed on every economic parameter: Piyush Goyal

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Training guns at the Congress party, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh-led government had totally failed on all economic parameters.
"When we (BJP) came to power, we inherited an economy with double-digit inflation. During Manmohan Singh government, fiscal deficit was over 6.1 per cent and current account deficit was over 2 per cent. In every economic parameter, Manmohan Singh government had failed completely," he told ANI.
"In spite of being such an eminent economist, Manmohan Singh reflected either some compulsions or complete lack of understanding of economics and business. Of course, it doesn't surprise me because we saw some of the worst scams and governance under the UPA regime," Goyal said.
In view of the impending Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Goyal also took a dig at former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan saying his government was "non-functional" in the state.
"UPA gave a double-engine government at the Centre and in Maharashtra, double-engine of corruption, ineptitude and bad governance, inefficiency and infighting within the alliance," he added.
The Union Minister said, in contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and Devendra Fadnavis' government in Maharashtra have worked together to revive the economy.
Goyal's comments come merely hours after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh slammed the BJP government over a range of issues including economic slowdown, abrogation of Article 370 and PMC Bank crisis. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:41 IST

