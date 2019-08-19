Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to RS

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan where the Congress has a slim majority in the state Assembly.

The BJP did not field any candidate against the senior Congress leader.

The 86-year-old leader had earlier represented Assam in the Upper House for 28 years consecutively till his last term ended recently.

He could not contest from Assam because the Congress was not in a position to ensure his victory. In the recent biennial elections to two seats, the BJP had put up candidates and got them elected.

The Rajasthan seat had fallen vacant after the demise of the BJP state unit chief Madan Lal Saini on June 24. (ANI)

