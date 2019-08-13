Manmohan Singh files RS nomination from Rajasthan; thanks Cong leaders

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Tuesday thanked the Congress party and the leaders in Rajasthan for nominating him to the Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

"I am very grateful to the Congress party and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and all members of the Congress Legislative Party for nominating me to this vacant seat in the Council of States," Singh told reporters here.

Singh said this after filing his nomination as the Congress candidate for the by-polls to a Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Rajasthan BJP unit chief Madan Lal Saini on June 24.

Singh expressed his sympathies to the family of the former BJP leader by saying, "I recognize that there are sad circumstances in which the vacancy has arisen. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the Saini family."

The former Prime Minister promised he will work hard to ensure the interests of the people of the state are protected.

"I will do my very best and carry out whatever is possible to promote the cause of the people of Rajasthan. I once again thank the people of Rajasthan and the Congress party for giving me this unique privilege of serving Rajasthan in the Council of States," he said. (ANI)

