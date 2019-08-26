Manmohan Singh's security cover downgraded

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:43 IST

Bhopal: Youths start organic market to bridge gap between...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A group of youth in Bhopal has started an organic market in order to help farmers, producing crops through organic farming, to get access to better markets. The farmers who produce organic crops are being invited to sell their products in this market.