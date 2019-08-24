Manmohan, Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid their tributes to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away earlier today.

Earlier, the Congress president expressed deep pain and distress at the "untimely demise of Jaitley."

"Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, parliamentarian and minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered," Sonia said in a statement.

Rahul also condoled the death and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"I am sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley's passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace," he tweeted.

Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier today. He was 66.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

BJP working president JP Nadda said that Jaitley's mortal remains will be cremated at Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow. (ANI)

