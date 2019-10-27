Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls 2010 Allahabad HC verdict in Ayodhya case

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled how political parties and civil society gave 'restrained' statements to unite people after the Allahabad High Court gave its judgment in the case in 2010.

In his 58th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that some people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit during that time.

"I remember when the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi in September 2010. Just recall those days, how many people and interest groups tried to exploit the situation for their own benefit. The kind of language that was spoken in order to generate a tensed situation," he said.

"Those people had the sole intention of hogging the spotlight at that time. And we all know what kind of irresponsible talk was floating around. This scenario had continued for five days or ten days only," he added.

Stating that this situation continued to remain the same for a week or two, Prime Minister Modi said, "After the verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi case, the government, political parties, social organisations, civil society, representatives of all sects and saints gave restrained and balanced statements."

"There were attempts to reduce the tension in the sociopolitical environment. But I remember that day vividly. The dignity of the judiciary was proudly honoured and no heated discourse or tension was allowed anywhere," he said.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgement between November 4-17 on a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgement trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts to Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

However, Modi said that the court gave its verdict in the case in 2010 which generated a surprising mood in the country and the judiciary was also respected.

Prime Minister Modi said that we should remember these incidents as they give us strength.

"These incidents should be always remembered as they impart us with a lot of strength. That day, that moment instilled in us all a sense of duty. It is an example of how the voice of unity can bestow strength upon our country."

The top court started day-to-day hearing (five days in a week) on August 6 in the case after the mediation panel failed to come to an out-of-the-court settlement in the matter and reserved its judgement.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising of Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer reserved its judgement in the case on October 16. (ANI)