'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi urges people to make India plastic free

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): While addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"When we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary, we will not only dedicate him an open-defecation free India but also be kick-starting a mass movement for making India plastic-free. I appeal to all to celebrate this year's Gandhi Jayanti by freeing Mother India of plastic," he said.

"This time our emphasis must be on plastic. On 15th August, I had urged you from the Red Fort... the way one hundred and 25 crore countrymen ran a campaign for cleanliness with utmost enthusiasm and energy, and toiled tirelessly towards freedom from open defecation; in a similar manner, we have to join hands in curbing single-use plastic," he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed upon the need to maintain cleanliness at public places as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. "Home or the neighbourhood lane, street circles, crossings, or drains, schools and colleges ... we have to involve ourselves in a Mega campaign of ensuring cleanliness at public places."

Besides, plastic-free India and cleanliness drive, the Prime Minister also touched upon the issue of malnutrition in India and said the month of September will be observed as 'Poshan Abhiyan' across India.

"There are many little things that can be employed in our country's effective fight against malnutrition. Today, due to lack of awareness, both poor and affluent families are affected by malnutrition. The month of September will be celebrated as Poshan Abhiyan across the country. You must get connected with it, get information about this initiative, add some new facet to Poshan Abhiyan by contributing to it. If you manage to save a few people from malnutrition, it would mean that we can bring the country out of the circle of malnutrition," he said. (ANI)

