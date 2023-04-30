'Mann ki Baat' program has made India proud today: Himachal Guv Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday said that the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the country proud.

The 100th Episode of the Mann Ki Baat Programme was screened at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.

While talking to ANI, Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said," Whatever he said regarding the state of Himachal Pradesh or for the rest part of the country it was felt by the people. Right from day one to till date 'Mann ki Baat' has become the voice of the people. It is important to note that PM Modi never used any political language in Mann Ki Baat. He focussed on recognizing those who were not known in the society even after their contributions".

"Wherever PM Modi has travelled, he has touched the culture of that region. He is also concerned to eradicate the drugs from our Dev Bhumi Himachal Pradesh. He also talked about organic farming and millet. It is a proud moment for India that not only us but the United Nations also listened to his 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat which was started as a campaign by the Prime Minister of India. You can imagine where our country has reached from this," he added.



On the occasion, Vipul Goyal, a resident of Solan, in Himachal Pradesh, whose mention was made by Prime Minister Modi in the 95th episode of Mann ki Baat series was also one of the 100 guests of PM Modi for the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat.

While talking to ANI, Vipul Goyal said," I would say those who were invited by PM Modi on this occasion are experts in their fields. Nobody knew them before this, so this Mann Ki Baat programme is wonderful as it has recognized common men.

"The PM observed the Muscular dystrophy patients during his visit to Solan and appreciated the work of our organization. My organization is connected with the issue of Muscular Dystrophy. Prime Minister mentioned to us that the awareness was very low, after it has been covered in Mann Ki Baat people are getting aware of it," he added.

The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat was broadcasted live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. (ANI)

