Mann Ki Baat: Time to advance from cleanliness towards beautification, says Modi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of countrymen for the success of Swachh Bharat mission and said it was now time to advance from cleanliness towards beautification.

In his second Maan ki Baat address after his re-election, Modi said: "Cleanliness campaign which began five years ago gathered momentum with mass participation and is now setting up newer benchmarks in cleanliness and sanitation."

"The manner in which the cleanliness campaign has got success from ODF (open defecation free) to keeping all public places clean, it shows the resolve of 130 crore countrymen. We are not going to stop there. The mass movement is now surging ahead from cleanliness to beautification," he added.

Launched in October 2014, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Mission is a nationwide campaign aimed at cleaning streets, roads and infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also made a mention about an engineer Yogesh Saini who returned from the US and became involved in street art- beautifying public spaces.

"Mr Saini, along with his team began the cleanliness movement from Lodhi road area. He transformed the area through street art and wonderful paintings. He also took up the task of beautification of overbridges and boundaries of schools. The movement gained momentum and expanded through people's support," he said. (ANI)

