Narendra Modi (File photo)
Mann ki Baat to return on Sunday

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:54 IST

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday after a gap of nearly four months due to Lok Sabha elections in which he was a candidate.
It will be the first 'Mann ki Baat' programme of his new term as Prime Minister.
Modi had spoken in the last episode of the radio programme in February this year. He had expressed confidence of the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the programme will return after the polls.
The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it (ANI).

