Manner in which Article 370 was abrogated is what we opposed: Manmohan Singh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:07 IST

History needs to be rewritten from Indian point of view: Amit Shah

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged historians to present the true Indian version of history and not the British one and the need of writing more about great rulers like Skandagupta and Chandragupta Vikramaditya who had been not given enough due